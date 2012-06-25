Laguna Blanca School Receives $25,000 Matching Gift Challenge

Donations from the alumni community made by Saturday will be matched dollar for dollar

In an effort to expand the Laguna Blanca School alumni giving community, an anonymous local philanthropist gifted the school $25,000 to create an alumni community matching gift challenge.

All gifts made by any member of the alumni community — alumni parents, grandparents, grad or non-grad — by this Saturday, June 30, will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

In the above video, Laguna Blanca alumni donor Dick Welch (class of 1957) reflects on the summer of 1955, when he spent his vacation giving back to Laguna by pounding nails and raising the walls of the school’s library. He learned something about what it takes to build a community; his giving is just one of the many inspiring stories in Laguna’s nearly 80-year history.

All gifts are tax deductible and will benefit current Laguna students who are now shaping the stories that they’ll carry with them for a lifetime.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible contribution online, click here or contact Marcy Jacobs at Laguna Blanca School at 805.687.1752 x201 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director for Laguna Blanca School.