Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Presents Vocational Service Award to MarBorg Industries

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North has awarded its 2012 Vocational Service Award to MarBorg Industries in recognition of the company’s continued service to the community.

MarBorg Industries has a long history of donating to civic projects in Santa Barbara, including programs sponsored by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

MarBorg has been a major sponsor of the Rotary Club’s Bowling for Kids program, which raises funds for local children in need, and has provided the materials necessary for maintaining the vegetable gardens at Adams Elementary School.

In addition, the company has supported RCSBN’s sister organization, the Puerto Vallarta Rotary, by donating a waste collection truck for use in that community.

MarBorg was the unanimous choice of the RCBN Vocational Service Award committee, and the award was presented to David Borgatello, the company’s vice president, at a ceremony at their June meeting.

— Stanley Weinstein represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.