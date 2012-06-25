Two-Day Project Begins Tuesday on Northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Crews will perform grinding/paving work from Santa Claus Lane to Padaro Lane and from Evans Avenue to Sheffield Drive

Caltrans maintenance crews will grind and pave the No. 2 (slow) lane of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara in the northbound directions from the Santa Claus Lane northbound on-ramp to the Padaro Lane northbound off-ramp on Tuesday and from the Evans Avenue northbound off-ramp to the Sheffield Drive northbound on-ramp on Wednesday.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

Roadwork hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Motorists should plan for up to 15-minute delays.

This work will enhance the safety of the roadway by repairing existing potholes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

Click here or call 805.568.0858 for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.