Two Drivers Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday as part of the city’s commitment to public safety.

The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Hollister Avenue and Storke Road. The operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in the city.

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles screened — 302

» DUI arrests — 2

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 3

» Vehicles impounded for one day — 2

» Miscellaneous citations — 1

» Driver’s evaluated for DUI (alcohol/drugs) — 4

(Drivers under the influence of alcohol, but not determined to be DUI)

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mark Williams is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.