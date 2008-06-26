Fire Closes 12 Miles of Highway 1 South of Big Sur

As of Wednesday, both directions of Highway 1 south of Big Sur are closed for 12 miles to through traffic because of the Coast Gallery Fire.

From the south, the highway is closed at Esalen, and at Ventana from the north. There is no estimated time of reopening the highway.

The highway has been closed since Saturday.

Alternate routes are Highway 101 to Highway 68 west to Highway 1 south in Monterey County or Highway 101 to Highway 46 west to Highway 1 north in San Luis Obispo County. Electronic message signs have been posted to advise motorists.

Many local businesses remain open, so call ahead if planning to visit the area.

Click here or here for more information on the fire. For more information on road conditions in Monterey County and throughout the state, call 800.GAS.ROAD.

Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.