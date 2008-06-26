Parks & Recreation Commission Recognizes Longtime Volunteers

George and Ruby Glass have helped with the Santa Barbara Golf Club for more than 20 years.

At each monthly meeting, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission recognizes those who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the Parks & Recreation Department.

On Wednesday, the commission recognized George and Ruby Glass for their service with the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

The Glasses are retired Santa Barbara residents who love the game of golf. Both of them participate in many events, and George Glass is a SBGC marshal. The Parks & Recreation Department especially appreciates the Glasses for their volunteer efforts of more than 20 years as volunteer staff members who work the registration tables at golf events and tournaments and also do the scoring of the golf cards.

Among the many events they have assisted are the annual City Championship (for 20-plus years), the annual Golf Classic (for 20-plus years), the Junior Open (for 10-plus years), the City Senior Championships (for 15-plus years), the Womens’ Open (for 10 years), the Russ Morrison Jr. golf tournaments (for 15-plus years) and the annual City Employees Tournament.

This year, the Glasses will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary with their family aboard the inaugural voyage of a cruise ship. They have traveled all over the world via cruise ship when they aren’t on the golf course or volunteering their time for the department.

Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing and communications supervisor for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.