Ribbon-Cutting to Mark Opening of Red Cross Preparedness Center

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday to celebrate the opening of its new fully-equipped Emergency Preparedness and Response Center at 3030 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

The facility will enhance the ability of the Red Cross chapter to help residents in northern Santa Barbara County prepare for and respond to disasters — large and small. It also will enhance the chapter’s ability to provide emergency preparedness training classes and other critical services to all residents of the region, regardless of education, income level, ethnic background or abilities in English.

Two years ago, the chapter’s board of directors purchased an 11,750-square-foot warehouse at the Skyway Drive address for $1.3 million. Soon after, the chapter launched a capital campaign to raise an additional $1.5 million from individuals, businesses and foundations to transform the warehouse into the new preparedness center.

The American Red Cross has reached 98 percent of its $2.8 million goal for renovation of the facility. Less than $57,000 remains to be raised to achieve the campaign goal.

Daniella Elghanayan of SurfMedia Communications represents the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.