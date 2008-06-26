Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Ribbon-Cutting to Mark Opening of Red Cross Preparedness Center

By Daniella Elghanayan | June 26, 2008 | 3:50 p.m.

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday to celebrate the opening of its new fully-equipped Emergency Preparedness and Response Center at 3030 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

The facility will enhance the ability of the Red Cross chapter to help residents in northern Santa Barbara County prepare for and respond to disasters — large and small. It also will enhance the chapter’s ability to provide emergency preparedness training classes and other critical services to all residents of the region, regardless of education, income level, ethnic background or abilities in English.

Two years ago, the chapter’s board of directors purchased an 11,750-square-foot warehouse at the Skyway Drive address for $1.3 million. Soon after, the chapter launched a capital campaign to raise an additional $1.5 million from individuals, businesses and foundations to transform the warehouse into the new preparedness center. 

The American Red Cross has reached 98 percent of its $2.8 million goal for renovation of the facility. Less than $57,000 remains to be raised to achieve the campaign goal.

Daniella Elghanayan of SurfMedia Communications represents the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 