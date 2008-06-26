Santa Barbara Foresters 10, San Francisco Seals 0

San Francisco Seals at Santa Barbara Foresters

Juns 26 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

Santa Barbara Foresters 10 (10-11), San Francisco Seals 0

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

M. Kash ss….............. 4 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 2 1 0

I. Alcantar 2b….......... 4 0 0 0 Mozingo cf….............. 4 2 4 3

A. Alcantar cf….......... 4 0 1 0 Yost, Chase ph/cf…...... 1 0 0 1

M. Haug c…............... 2 0 0 0 Torres, Michael 2b…...... 4 0 1 2

X. Alcantar 1b….......... 3 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe ph/2b…..... 1 0 0 0

R. Hirsch lf…............ 2 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin lf…......... 4 0 0 0

J. Lafever 3b/p…......... 3 0 0 0 Castro, Erik 1b…......... 2 1 1 1

C. Murphy rf…............ 3 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric ph/1b…..... 1 0 0 0

C. Kojomoto dh/p…........ 2 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 4 1 1 1

Shedledecker dh/3b…..... 1 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c….......... 5 1 1 1

J. Eveland p…............ 0 0 0 0 Hernandez, David ss…..... 4 1 1 0

Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 2 2 1 1

Martin, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0

Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 28 0 1 0 Totals….................. 36 10 11 10

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SF Seals…......... 000 000 000 - 0 1 2

SB Foresters…..... 330 001 30X - 10 11 2

—————————————————————-

E - M. Kash; J. Lafever; Castro; Hernandez. DP - Foresters 2. LOB - Seals 3;

Foresters 9. 2B - Mozingo 2; Hernandez. 3B - Torres; McMurray. SF - St. John. SB -

Mozingo; McMurray; St. John.

SF Seals IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

J. Eveland L…........... 6.0 9 7 6 3 3 0 1 0 0 28 31 6 9

C. Kojomoto ............... 1.0 2 3 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 8 1 1

J. Lafever ................ 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 2 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Martin, Michael W,1-0….. 7.0 1 0 0 2 5 0 0 0 0 22 24 4 10

Brady, Michael ............ 2.0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 0 0

WP - C. Kojomoto. BK - J. Eveland. PB - Engrav.

Strikeouts - M. Kash 2; I. Alcantar 2; A. Alcantar 2; M. Haug; J. Lafever 2; C.

Murphy; Shedledecker; Siddons; Keyes; Hernandez; St. John. Walks - M. Haug; R.

Hirsch; Goetz; Keyes; Castro; Oliver; McMurray; St. John.

SF Seals starters: 3/ss M. Kash; 10/2b I. Alcantar; 24/cf A. Alcantar; 15/c M. Haug; 20/1b X. Alcantar;

30/lf R. Hirsch; 1/3b J. Lafever; 47/rf C. Murphy; 26/dh C. Kojomoto; 23/p J. Eveland;

SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 30/cf Mozingo; 2/2b Torres; 44/lf Keyes; 3/1b Castro; 15/dh McMurray;

37/c Engrav; 6/ss Hernandez; 7/rf St. John; 34/p Martin;

SF Seals 1st - M. Kash grounded out to ss. I. Alcantar struck out looking. A. Alcantar grounded out to p. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Goetz reached on an error by 3b. Mozingo doubled, RBI; Goetz scored, unearned. Torres

flied out to cf. Keyes grounded out to ss. Castro singled through the right side, RBI; Mozingo scored.

McMurray tripled to right field, RBI; Castro scored. Engrav grounded out to 3b. 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error,

1 LOB.

SF Seals 2nd - M. Haug struck out swinging. X. Alcantar grounded out to ss. R. Hirsch walked. R. Hirsch

advanced to second on a passed ball. J. Lafever struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Hernandez popped up to rf. St. John singled through the left side. St. John stole

second. Goetz singled to left field; St. John advanced to third. Mozingo doubled to left center, 2 RBI;

Goetz scored; St. John scored. Torres tripled to right field, RBI; Mozingo scored. Keyes grounded out to

3b. Castro walked. McMurray fouled out to c. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SF Seals 3rd - C. Murphy out at first 1b to p. C. Kojomoto grounded out to 2b. M. Kash struck out swinging.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Engrav grounded out to ss. Hernandez struck out looking. St. John struck out swinging. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 4th - I. Alcantar grounded out to ss. A. Alcantar struck out swinging. M. Haug lined out to 2b. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Goetz grounded out to ss. Mozingo singled. Mozingo stole second. Torres popped up to rf.

Keyes grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SF Seals 5th - X. Alcantar grounded out to ss. R. Hirsch reached on an error by ss. J. Lafever grounded

into double play p to ss to 1b; R. Hirsch out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Castro popped up to ss to left field. McMurray walked. McMurray advanced to second on a

balk. Engrav out at first 2b to p; McMurray advanced to third. Hernandez flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 1 LOB.

SF Seals 6th - C. Murphy reached on an error by 1b. C. Kojomoto grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b;

C. Murphy out on the play. M. Kash popped up to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - St. John walked. Goetz grounded out to 1b unassisted; St. John advanced to second.

Mozingo singled to center field; St. John advanced to third. Torres grounded out to 1b unassisted, RBI;

Mozingo advanced to second; St. John scored. Keyes struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SF Seals 7th - I. Alcantar flied out to cf. A. Alcantar singled to right center. M. Haug walked; A.

Alcantar advanced to second. X. Alcantar popped up to cf. R. Hirsch grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - C. Kojomoto to p. / for J. Eveland. Oliver pinch hit for Castro. Oliver walked.

McMurray reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver out at second 2b to ss. McMurray advanced to second on a

wild pitch. McMurray stole third. Engrav singled through the left side, RBI; McMurray scored. Hernandez

doubled down the lf line; Engrav advanced to third. St. John flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Engrav scored.

Goetz walked. Yost pinch hit for Mozingo. Yost reached on an error by ss, advanced to second on the

throw, RBI; Goetz advanced to third; Hernandez scored, unearned. Siddons pinch hit for Torres. Siddons

struck out looking. 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

SF Seals 8th - Yost to cf. Siddons to 2b. Oliver to 1b. Brady to p for Martin. J. Lafever struck out

swinging. C. Murphy struck out swinging. Shedledecker to dh for C. Kojomoto. C. Kojomoto to p.

Shedledecker struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.