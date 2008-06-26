Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Foresters 10, San Francisco Seals 0

By Eddie Fabello | June 26, 2008 | 8:32 p.m.

San Francisco Seals at Santa Barbara Foresters
Juns 26 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Santa Barbara Foresters 10 (10-11), San Francisco Seals 0
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
M. Kash ss….............. 4 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 2 1 0
I. Alcantar 2b….......... 4 0 0 0 Mozingo cf….............. 4 2 4 3
A. Alcantar cf….......... 4 0 1 0 Yost, Chase ph/cf…...... 1 0 0 1
M. Haug c…............... 2 0 0 0 Torres, Michael 2b…...... 4 0 1 2
X. Alcantar 1b….......... 3 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe ph/2b…..... 1 0 0 0
R. Hirsch lf…............ 2 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin lf…......... 4 0 0 0
J. Lafever 3b/p…......... 3 0 0 0 Castro, Erik 1b…......... 2 1 1 1
C. Murphy rf…............ 3 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric ph/1b…..... 1 0 0 0
C. Kojomoto dh/p…........ 2 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 4 1 1 1
Shedledecker dh/3b…..... 1 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c….......... 5 1 1 1
J. Eveland p…............ 0 0 0 0 Hernandez, David ss…..... 4 1 1 0
Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 2 2 1 1
Martin, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0
Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 28 0 1 0 Totals….................. 36 10 11 10
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
SF Seals…......... 000 000 000 - 0 1 2
SB Foresters…..... 330 001 30X - 10 11 2
—————————————————————-
E - M. Kash; J. Lafever; Castro; Hernandez. DP - Foresters 2. LOB - Seals 3;
Foresters 9. 2B - Mozingo 2; Hernandez. 3B - Torres; McMurray. SF - St. John. SB -
Mozingo; McMurray; St. John.
SF Seals IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
J. Eveland L…........... 6.0 9 7 6 3 3 0 1 0 0 28 31 6 9
C. Kojomoto ............... 1.0 2 3 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 8 1 1
J. Lafever ................ 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 2 1
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Martin, Michael W,1-0….. 7.0 1 0 0 2 5 0 0 0 0 22 24 4 10
Brady, Michael ............ 2.0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 0 0
WP - C. Kojomoto. BK - J. Eveland. PB - Engrav.
Strikeouts - M. Kash 2; I. Alcantar 2; A. Alcantar 2; M. Haug; J. Lafever 2; C.
Murphy; Shedledecker; Siddons; Keyes; Hernandez; St. John. Walks - M. Haug; R.
Hirsch; Goetz; Keyes; Castro; Oliver; McMurray; St. John.

Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
SF Seals…......... 000 000 000 - 0 1 2
SB Foresters…..... 330 001 30X - 10 11 2
—————————————————————-
SF Seals starters: 3/ss M. Kash; 10/2b I. Alcantar; 24/cf A. Alcantar; 15/c M. Haug; 20/1b X. Alcantar;
30/lf R. Hirsch; 1/3b J. Lafever; 47/rf C. Murphy; 26/dh C. Kojomoto; 23/p J. Eveland;
SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 30/cf Mozingo; 2/2b Torres; 44/lf Keyes; 3/1b Castro; 15/dh McMurray;
37/c Engrav; 6/ss Hernandez; 7/rf St. John; 34/p Martin;
SF Seals 1st - M. Kash grounded out to ss. I. Alcantar struck out looking. A. Alcantar grounded out to p. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Goetz reached on an error by 3b. Mozingo doubled, RBI; Goetz scored, unearned. Torres
flied out to cf. Keyes grounded out to ss. Castro singled through the right side, RBI; Mozingo scored.
McMurray tripled to right field, RBI; Castro scored. Engrav grounded out to 3b. 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error,
1 LOB.
SF Seals 2nd - M. Haug struck out swinging. X. Alcantar grounded out to ss. R. Hirsch walked. R. Hirsch
advanced to second on a passed ball. J. Lafever struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Hernandez popped up to rf. St. John singled through the left side. St. John stole
second. Goetz singled to left field; St. John advanced to third. Mozingo doubled to left center, 2 RBI;
Goetz scored; St. John scored. Torres tripled to right field, RBI; Mozingo scored. Keyes grounded out to
3b. Castro walked. McMurray fouled out to c. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SF Seals 3rd - C. Murphy out at first 1b to p. C. Kojomoto grounded out to 2b. M. Kash struck out swinging.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Engrav grounded out to ss. Hernandez struck out looking. St. John struck out swinging. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SF Seals 4th - I. Alcantar grounded out to ss. A. Alcantar struck out swinging. M. Haug lined out to 2b. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Goetz grounded out to ss. Mozingo singled. Mozingo stole second. Torres popped up to rf.
Keyes grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SF Seals 5th - X. Alcantar grounded out to ss. R. Hirsch reached on an error by ss. J. Lafever grounded
into double play p to ss to 1b; R. Hirsch out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Castro popped up to ss to left field. McMurray walked. McMurray advanced to second on a
balk. Engrav out at first 2b to p; McMurray advanced to third. Hernandez flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits,
0 errors, 1 LOB.
SF Seals 6th - C. Murphy reached on an error by 1b. C. Kojomoto grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b;
C. Murphy out on the play. M. Kash popped up to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - St. John walked. Goetz grounded out to 1b unassisted; St. John advanced to second.
Mozingo singled to center field; St. John advanced to third. Torres grounded out to 1b unassisted, RBI;
Mozingo advanced to second; St. John scored. Keyes struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SF Seals 7th - I. Alcantar flied out to cf. A. Alcantar singled to right center. M. Haug walked; A.
Alcantar advanced to second. X. Alcantar popped up to cf. R. Hirsch grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0
runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - C. Kojomoto to p. / for J. Eveland. Oliver pinch hit for Castro. Oliver walked.
McMurray reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver out at second 2b to ss. McMurray advanced to second on a
wild pitch. McMurray stole third. Engrav singled through the left side, RBI; McMurray scored. Hernandez
doubled down the lf line; Engrav advanced to third. St. John flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Engrav scored.
Goetz walked. Yost pinch hit for Mozingo. Yost reached on an error by ss, advanced to second on the
throw, RBI; Goetz advanced to third; Hernandez scored, unearned. Siddons pinch hit for Torres. Siddons
struck out looking. 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.
SF Seals 8th - Yost to cf. Siddons to 2b. Oliver to 1b. Brady to p for Martin. J. Lafever struck out
swinging. C. Murphy struck out swinging. Shedledecker to dh for C. Kojomoto. C. Kojomoto to p.
Shedledecker struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 