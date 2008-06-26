Santa Barbara Foresters 17,  San Francisco Seals 6

San Francisco Seals at Santa Barbara Foresters

June 25 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

Santa Barbara Foresters 17 (9-9,5-8 CCL), San Francisco Seals 6

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

I. Alcantar 3b/ss…....... 5 2 3 1 Marasco dh….............. 5 3 2 3

M. Kash ss/p…............ 5 0 0 2 Cook, Ryan 2b…........... 5 2 2 2

A. Alcantar cf….......... 5 1 2 2 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 2 2 3

M. Haug c…............... 5 0 1 1 Alonso, Carlos 1b…....... 5 2 3 2

X. Alcantar 1b….......... 4 0 0 0 Bauman, Aaron rf…........ 4 1 2 4

C. Kosomoto rf/p…........ 2 0 1 0 Krupp, Cory ph/rf…...... 1 0 0 0

J. Lafever lf…........... 3 1 2 0 Hurr, Michael lf…........ 1 0 0 0

C. Olson 2b…............. 4 0 1 0 Wesley ph/lf…........... 3 0 1 1

C. Murphy dh/rf…......... 3 2 1 0 Siddons, Joe ss…......... 5 2 3 1

Shedledecker p/3b…....... 0 0 0 0 Leon, Kyle c…............ 3 2 1 0

Scripture, Mike ph/c…... 1 0 0 0

Yost, Chase cf….......... 4 3 1 1

Yokubaitis p…............ 0 0 0 0

Pellici, Greg p…........ 0 0 0 0

Harris p…............... 0 0 0 0

Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 36 6 11 6 Totals….................. 41 17 17 17

SF Seals…......... 130 101 000 - 6 11 4

SB Foresters…..... 013 008 50X - 17 17 2

E - I. Alcantar 3; A. Alcantar; Cook; Bauman. DP - Seals 2; Sters 2. LOB - Seals 8;

Sters 5. 2B - A. Alcantar; Goetz; Siddons. 3B - Marasco; Bauman. HBP - C. Kosomoto;

Leon. SB - I. Alcantar 2. CS - A. Alcantar.

SF Seals IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO NP

Shedledecker L…......... 5.2 8 9 7 2 1 0 0 1 0 25 28 6 8

M. Kash ................... 1.1 9 8 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 13 15 2 1

C. Kosomoto ............... 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 0

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO NP

Yokubaitis ................ 2.2 6 4 2 1 3 0 0 1 0 14 16 1 3

Pellici, Greg ............. 2.1 3 2 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 10 12 1 1

Harris W,1-0…........... 3.0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 10 5 1

Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 2

HBP - by Yokubaitis (C. Kosomoto); by Shedledecker (Leon). Pitches/strikes: None.

SF Seals…......... 130 101 000 - 6 11 4

SB Foresters…..... 013 008 50X - 17 17 2

SF Seals starters: 10/3b I. Alcantar; 3/ss M. Kash; 24/cf A. Alcantar; 15/c M. Haug; 20/1b X. Alcantar;

26/rf C. Kosomoto; 1/lf J. Lafever; 23/2b C. Olson; 47/dh C. Murphy; 31/p Shedledecker;

SB Foresters starters: 15/dh Marasco; 29/2b Cook; 11/3b Goetz; 16/1b Alonso; 39/rf Bauman; 28/lf Hurr;

10/ss Siddons; 26/c Leon; 22/cf Yost; 24/p Yokubaitis;

SF Seals 1st - I. Alcantar struck out looking. M. Kash grounded out to ss. A. Alcantar doubled to center

field. M. Haug singled up the middle, RBI; A. Alcantar scored. X. Alcantar struck out swinging. 1 run, 2

hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Marasco grounded out to 2b. Cook struck out looking. Goetz grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 2nd - C. Kosomoto hit by pitch. J. Lafever singled to center field; C. Kosomoto advanced to

second. C. Olson singled to left field; J. Lafever advanced to second; C. Kosomoto advanced to third. C.

Murphy reached on a fielder’s choice; C. Olson advanced to second; J. Lafever advanced to third; C.

Kosomoto out at home 1b to c. I. Alcantar singled to left field, advanced to second on the throw, RBI; C.

Murphy advanced to third on the throw; C. Olson out at third lf to c; J. Lafever scored. M. Kash reached

on an error by 2b, 2 RBI; I. Alcantar scored, unearned; C. Murphy scored, unearned. A. Alcantar struck

out swinging. 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Alonso singled, bunt. Bauman tripled to center field, RBI; Alonso scored. Hurr walked.

Siddons flied out to cf. Leon grounded into double play 2b to 1b; Hurr out on the play. 1 run, 2 hits, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

SF Seals 3rd - M. Haug grounded out to 3b. X. Alcantar flied out to ss. C. Kosomoto walked. J. Lafever

singled up the middle; C. Kosomoto advanced to second. Pellici to p for Yokubaitis. C. Olson struck out

looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Yost singled to right field. Marasco tripled to right center, RBI; Yost scored. Cook

popped up to 2b. Goetz doubled to right center, RBI; Marasco scored. Alonso grounded out to 3b. Bauman

reached on an error by 3b, advanced to second, RBI; Goetz scored, unearned. Hurr grounded out to ss. 3

runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SF Seals 4th - C. Murphy walked. I. Alcantar singled to right field; C. Murphy advanced to second, advanced

to third on an error by rf. M. Kash struck out swinging. A. Alcantar grounded out to ss, RBI; I. Alcantar

advanced to second; C. Murphy scored, unearned. M. Haug struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1

LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Siddons singled up the middle. Leon popped into double play lf to ss to 1b; Siddons out

on the play. Yost popped up to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 5th - X. Alcantar popped up to 2b. C. Kosomoto singled to left field. J. Lafever walked; C.

Kosomoto advanced to second. C. Olson struck out swinging. C. Murphy struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit,

0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Marasco lined out to rf. Cook flied out to cf. Goetz grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 6th - I. Alcantar singled to left field. Harris to p for Pellici. I. Alcantar stole second. M.

Kash popped up to rf. I. Alcantar stole third. A. Alcantar singled to right center, RBI; I. Alcantar

scored. M. Haug struck out; A. Alcantar out at second c to 2b, caught stealing. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,

0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Alonso singled through the left side. Bauman reached on a fielder’s choice; Alonso out

at second 2b to ss. Wesley pinch hit for Hurr. Wesley grounded out to ss; Bauman advanced to second.

Siddons doubled to right center, RBI; Bauman scored. Leon hit by pitch. Yost reached on an error by 3b,

RBI; Leon advanced to second; Siddons scored, unearned. Marasco walked; Yost advanced to second; Leon

advanced to third. I. Alcantar to ss. M. Kash to p. Shedledecker to 3b. Cook singled, advanced to second

SF Seals at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play

Jun 25, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)

lf. Wesley singled to right field, RBI; Goetz advanced to third; Cook scored. Siddons reached on a

fielder’s choice; Wesley out at second ss to 2b. 5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SF Seals 8th - Krupp to rf. C. Olson flied out to lf. C. Murphy singled to left field. I. Alcantar popped

up to lf to center field. M. Kash lined out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - I. Alcantar to 3b. M. Kash to ss. C. Kosomoto to p. C. Murphy to rf. / for

Shedledecker. Leon to c. Scripture pinch hit for Leon. Scripture struck out. Yost struck out. Marasco

flied out to lf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 9th - Edwards to p for Harris. Scripture to c. A. Alcantar struck out swinging. M. Haug grounded

out to 2b. X. Alcantar grounded out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.