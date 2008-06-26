Solvang Jazz Festival to Return With World-Class Lineup

With a world-class lineup of jazz legends and bright new stars, the 2008 Solvang Jazz Festival is set to bring the thrill and excitement of jazz, music in general and musical culture to the Central Coast, from Sept. 25-28.

At the Old Mission Santa Ines this week, Stix Hooper, virtuoso drummer, composer, vocalist and the president of nonprofit Universal Guild for Jazz and Progressive Music, announced this year’s stellar, international lineup:

» Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band with special guest Barbara Morrison, Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Goodwin is a three-time Emmy winner, and Morrison has performed with top jazz and blues artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Mel Torme and Tony Bennett.

» Sept. 26, 9 p.m.: Jean-Michel Pilc Trio and Frank Marocco, Royal Scandinavian Inn. According to the New York Times, French pianist Pilc is “a dazzlingly inventive pianist.” Marocco, an accordion player, has played on hundreds of movie soundtracks, TV series and specials, from Austin Powers 3 to Dr. Zhivago, and performed or recorded with a veritable “who’s who” of the music industry, from Nina Simone to Pink Floyd.

» Sept. 27, 1 p.m.: The Solvang Jazz Consortium with Joel Scott, Solvang Park. Scott is the former keyboard player for five-time Grammy award winner Dionne Warwick.

» Sept. 27, 7 p.m.: Monty Alexander Trio with special guest Dr. Lonnie Smith on the Hammond B3 Organ, featuring Hassan Shaku and Herlin Riley. Alexander, a Jamaican pianist, has recorded or performed with Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones and more. Smith has played with Miles Davis and Rahsaan Roland Kirk.

» Sept. 28: Dr. Bobby Rodriguez and his Latin Jazz Orchestra, Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Rodriguez is a Grammy-nominated trumpet player and has earned one gold record and three platinum records.

“We are thrilled to be welcomed back to Solvang with a program of great new talent and incredible, world-renowned masters,” said Hooper, founder of The Crusaders. “We are also excited about the addition of Latin jazz to this year’s event, bringing an international flair to our festival — the perfect next step for an event headed for international significance.”

The first Solvang Jazz Festival, in 2007, received wide acclaim for performances, personalities and the range of music showcased. Performances and educational events included T.S. Monk, son of modern jazz “founding father” Thelonious Monk; jazz trumpet icon Freddie Hubbard; flutist extraordinaire Hubert Laws; jazz piano prodigy Taylor Eigsti and others — and the first-ever concert by the Solvang Jazz Consortium, formed in honor of the festival and scheduled this year for the free outdoor community concert on Sept. 27. With a salsa event scheduled for Sept. 28, the festival has grown from a two-day to a three-day event.

The Solvang Jazz Festival aims to promote awareness and appreciation of America’s indigenous musical art form — jazz — and provides local educational opportunities including competitions for students ages 10 to 19 and a workshop program led by local and guest artists and educators. Competition winners will be given financial assistance to help further their musical education.

“Artists and audiences are coming from near and far to the Solvang Jazz Festival to celebrate the music and enjoy this special city,” Hooper said. “And when we get together this way as a community, we are also honoring the significant accomplishments that jazz represents in American history, its worldwide appreciation and influence on every form of popular music today and, most importantly, the opportunities we can create together for the next generation of artists.”

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the Solvang Jazz Festival.