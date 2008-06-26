Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
West Coast Basketball League Honors Players, Coaches

The Santa Barbara Breakers' Josh Merrill is named MVP of the league's inaugural season.

By Jennifer Boston | June 26, 2008 | 8:21 p.m.

West Coast Pro Basketball League Commissioner Jim Parks on Thursday announced the 2008 Awards recognizing outstanding achievements for executives and players for the WCBL inaugural season just completed.

» Most Valuable Player, regular season: Josh Merrill of Santa Barbara Breakers

» Co-Coaches of the Year, regular season: Patrick Davis of Ventura Jets and Ron Meikle of Carlsbad BeachDawgs

» Rookie of the Year: Ryan Read of Carlsbad BeachDawgs

» Most Improved Player: Jermaine Small of Ventura Jets

» Co-Executives of the Year: Andre Cobb of High Desert Rattlers and Rob Robinson of Pasadena Slam

» Sportsmanship Award: Mike Garrett of High Desert Rattlers

» Defensive Player of the Year: Rashid Byrd of Santa Barbara Breakers

» Sixth Man Award: Ryan Read of Carlsbad BeachDawgs

» Best Media Interviewer Award: Tim Taylor of Santa Barbara Breakers

» Community Relations Award: Allan Purnell of Santa Barbara Breakers, Shantay Legins of Santa Barbara Breakers, Jermaine Small of Ventura Jets, Mark Peters of Santa Barbara Breakers and Johnnie Parker of Hollywood Shooting Stars

» Playoff MVP: Josh Merrill of Santa Barbara Breakers

» Bill Bertka Playoff Coach Award: Curt Pickering of Santa Barbara Breakers

Jennifer Boston represents the Santa Barbara Breakers.

 

