West Coast Basketball League Honors Players, Coaches

West Coast Pro Basketball League Commissioner Jim Parks on Thursday announced the 2008 Awards recognizing outstanding achievements for executives and players for the WCBL inaugural season just completed.
» Most Valuable Player, regular season: Josh Merrill of Santa Barbara Breakers
» Co-Coaches of the Year, regular season: Patrick Davis of Ventura Jets and Ron Meikle of Carlsbad BeachDawgs
» Rookie of the Year: Ryan Read of Carlsbad BeachDawgs
» Most Improved Player: Jermaine Small of Ventura Jets
» Co-Executives of the Year: Andre Cobb of High Desert Rattlers and Rob Robinson of Pasadena Slam
» Sportsmanship Award: Mike Garrett of High Desert Rattlers
» Defensive Player of the Year: Rashid Byrd of Santa Barbara Breakers
» Sixth Man Award: Ryan Read of Carlsbad BeachDawgs
» Best Media Interviewer Award: Tim Taylor of Santa Barbara Breakers
» Community Relations Award: Allan Purnell of Santa Barbara Breakers, Shantay Legins of Santa Barbara Breakers, Jermaine Small of Ventura Jets, Mark Peters of Santa Barbara Breakers and Johnnie Parker of Hollywood Shooting Stars
» Playoff MVP: Josh Merrill of Santa Barbara Breakers
» Bill Bertka Playoff Coach Award: Curt Pickering of Santa Barbara Breakers
