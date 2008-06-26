Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Foundation Welcomes Four Santa Barbara Residents to Board

Brad Frohling, Andria Kahmann, Bill Loomis and Alice Van de Water join the 26-member board.

By Scott Craig | June 26, 2008 | 6:42 p.m.

The Westmont Foundation welcomes four prominent Santa Barbara residents to its board.

image
Brad Frohling

Brad Frohling, Andria Kahmann, Bill Loomis and Alice Van de Water join the 26-member board, whose mission is to cultivate ties between the community and Westmont College.

Frohling, who graduated from Westmont in 1994, is a senior sales associate for Radius Group, a commercial real estate brokerage in Santa Barbara.

He is a board member of Partners for Christian Education and The Hillside House.

image
Andria Kahmann

Kahmann is a Realtor for Prudential specializing in exclusive homes in the Montecito area.

She is a steering committee member for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse’s Summit for Danny, a member of El Montecito Early School’s Advisory Board and a provisional member of the National Charity League.

Loomis is director of the audit and finance committees for Limited Brands, director the compensation committee of Ripplewood and a former director of Alcan Inc.

image
Bill Loomis

He is also a trustee and former co-president of the Montecito Educational Foundation, trustee of the Lobero Theatre Foundation and former trustee of California Academy of Sciences, the Intrepid Museum Foundation and the Loomis Chaffee School.

Van de Water is an agent for Sotheby’s International Realty in Montecito.

She is also a trustee for the Casa del Herrero Foundation and chairwoman of its gardening committee.

image
Alice Van de Water

Van de Water is an officer of the Montecito Community Foundation and has been honored by the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network for raising funds for a new rescue and administrative center in Goleta.

The foundation sponsors the President’s Breakfast, which featured globally acclaimed speaker and author Fareed Zakaria this year, as well as the free lecture series Westmont Downtown: Conversations About Things that Matter.

Scott Craig is Westmont‘s media relations manager.

