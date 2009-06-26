County’s New Civil Grand Jury to Be Sworn In

The 19-member jury is made up of citizen volunteers who serve for a year

The new fiscal year 2009-10 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury will be sworn into office at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Department 5 on the first floor of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

The Superior Court’s presiding judge, Arthur Garcia, will oversee the ceremonies, which will include the discharge of the outgoing 2008-09 Grand Jury that released several reports during its term in office. The public is invited to attend.

The Civil Grand Jury is a unique institution whose primary purpose is to act as a “watchdog” of local government and make recommendations for improvements.

The 19-member Civil Grand Jury is made up of citizen volunteers who will serve a one-year period.

Five jurors from the fiscal year 2008-09 Grand Jury will be held over for a second year under a special provision of law in order to provide continuity and “institutional memory” for the new Grand Jury.

— Mark Hanson is the senior judicial services supervisor for Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Jury Services.