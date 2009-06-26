Donors Step Up to Help Red Cross’ Response Efforts to Jesusita Fire

Businesses and foundations have given thousands of dollars in assistance

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter reported that as of Wednesday, 11 businesses and foundations have given financial support to the chapter’s response to the Jesusita Fire.

“Because we are a nonprofit organization and not affiliated with the government, we rely solely on donations from the community to do our work,” Red Cross chapter CEO Louise Kolbert said. “We are deeply grateful to the companies and organizations that have stepped forward to support the Red Cross response to the Jesusita Fire. Their assistance makes Santa Barbara an outstanding place to live.”

So far, the Red Cross has received donations from the following foundations and businesses:

» Santa Barbara Foundation — $40,000

» Blue Cross/Blue Shield/Anthem — $10,000

» Hutton Foundation — $10,000

» Sempra Energy Foundation — $10,000

» Verizon — $10,000

» Wells Fargo Bank — $10,000

» Bank of America — $5,000

» FLIR — $5,000

» Wal-Mart in Lompoc and Santa Maria — a total of $5,000

» Best Buy — $2,000

For more information, call the Red Cross at 805.687-1331 in Santa Barbara or 805.928-0778 in Santa Maria.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.