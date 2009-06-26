Santa Barbara’s Allen Associates a Leader in Green Building

Eight employees have received the distinction of LEED Accredited Professional

Eight employees at Allen Associates in Santa Barbara have been certified as LEED Accredited Professionals after passing a rigorous test to demonstrate proficiency in LEED standards.

LEED, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the internationally recognized certification system that measures how well a building performs in energy savings, water efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality and stewardship of resources and sensitivity to their effects.

Allen Associates employees who recently received the distinction are Dennis Allen, Karen Feeney, Jon Heffner, Bryan Henson, Mark Hutter, John Mathews, Brent Safranski and Zac Shore.

Allen Associates has been the builder for three LEED projects to date — Victoria Mews (platinum LEED for homes), Tipton Meeting House (platinum LEED for new construction) and West Coast Asset Management (platinum LEED for existing buildings).

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.