Swirl, Sip and Savor Tastings at Santa Barbara Wine Festival

Saturday's event at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will feature 72 wineries and 28 food vendors

By Easter Moorman | June 25, 2009 | 7:35 p.m.

The winery and food lists are finalized. The guest list is nearly finalized. The wine glasses have arrived. It’s almost time for the 22nd annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

The event, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, will feature 72 wineries and 28 food vendors serving wine tastings and sweet and savory delights.

The festival is an annual fundraising event for the museum, which depends on the community and its events to support the conservation of the museum’s natural history collections, scientific research, exhibitions and award-winning education programs.

The festival’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s exhibits and educational programs, such as the summer exhibit Butterflies Alive!, where visitors can experience the magic of 1,000 free-flying butterflies up close. The exhibit will be open to festival guests.

The festival also offers a designated driver program. Designated drivers wear a special name badge to signify “no alcohol” and pledge not to drink. In exchange, they receive complimentary admission to festival. To get a designated driver pass, register by 3 p.m. Friday by calling 805.682.4711 x 443.

Tickets are $50 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, call 805.682.4711 x 443 or click here to order online. The museum’s admissions office will be open at 10 a.m. Saturday to sell any remaining tickets.

Click here for more information about the festival, parking and the list of wineries.

— Easter Moorman is the marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

