Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:49 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Quire of Voyces Presents Sudney Sussex College Choir from Cambridge

Concert features Howells' Requiem

By Rochelle Yoshida-Hahn | June 26, 2009 | 3:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces presents a special joint concert of choral music with the The Choir of Sidney Sussex College from Cambridge University. The concert is scheduled for July 8 at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 305 E. Anapamu St. Tickets are only available at the door and cost $10.

The performance will feature Herbert Howells’ immortal Requiem Mass, which was composed in memory of the sudden death of his son. According to Temmo Korisheli’s program notes, Howells guides us through an atlas of mourning, through music tender and poignant to innocent and folksong-like, from opulent and rhapsodic to luminous and atmospheric, until we finally come to a place where, in Howell’s words, “personal grief, itself spent, is merged and lost in the general pervasive light and warmth of consolation.”

Other choral works will include Tallis, Byrd, Tomkins, Vaughan Williams and Holst.

Since Dr. David Skinner was appointed as the Osborn Director of Music, the Chapel Choir is rapidly becoming one of the finest mixed-voice ensembles in Cambridge. The Choir is made up of six to eight sopranos, six altos, six tenors, three baritones and three basses. The Choir regularly performs at home and abroad and, more recently, has made a niche in making professional recordings for specialist markets, including museums, art galleries and national libraries. In 2006 and 2007, two commercial recordings (one with the renowned viol consort Fretwork) were completed as well as concerts and Evensongs at Therfield, Ely, and Peterborough and a tour of the Italian Riviera.

In 2006, Skinner was appointed as the first Director of Music at Sidney since the foundation of the College in 1596. He is known primarily for his combined role as a researcher and performer of early music, and is a co-founder of the award-winning ensemble The Cardinall’s Musick, with whom he produced more than 25 recordings during his time as co-artistic director (1989-2004). As a record producer he has been involved with a number of award-winning projects, including two Gramophone Awards and three runners up, Diapason d’Or, Deutche Schallplatten, and a Grammy nomination). He has also served as academic advisor and music editor for a number of professional vocal ensembles, including the Hilliard Ensemble, Tallis Scholars, The King’s Singers, The Sixteen, and several of the collegiate choirs in Oxford and Cambridge.

— Rochelle Yoshida-Hahn represents the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 