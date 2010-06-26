Couple Detained over Questions about Kidnapping, Prostitution Involving Santa Barbara Girl

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies stop car in Morro Bay on tip from Santa Barbara police

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating allegations of kidnapping and prostitution involving a teenage girl from Santa Barbara.

Deputies pulled over a white Cadillac on Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Friday afternoon and questioned two women and one man inside the vehicle.

Action was taken following an alert from the Santa Barbara Police Department, which had reason to believe, based on a tip, that the 18-year-old girl in the car had been kidnapped and was to be sold into prostitution.

A gun and drugs were found in the car, authorities said.

All three were taken to the sheriff’s department for questioning. No arrests have been reported at this time.

Santa Barbara police officials could not be reached for comment Saturday.

— Dave Congalton is a reporter with CalCoastNews.com in San Luis Obispo. Republished with permission.