Summer Solstice Parades through Santa Barbara, with an Air of Flair

The first Solstice parade was in 1974 and the spectacle has grown to be the biggest single-day event in Santa Barbara County, with tens of thousands of spectators.

The park hosted musical and dance performances, concession stands, arts and crafts booths, and a kiddie area on Friday and Saturday. True to the nature of the festival, the weather stayed clear and sunny.

Downtown Santa Barbara exploded with color, music and feathers as the Summer Solstice Celebration Parade unleashed its creativity on the thousands of onlookers Saturday. Seats had been reserved for days beforehand by some forward-thinking residents, and State Street was filled with dancers and fantastic floats working their way to Alameda Park .

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >