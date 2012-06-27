Bird Refuge Smell Expected to Disappear Soon

Official says the city is seeking a long-term solution to the decades-old problem

The putrid smell from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge should be gone in a week or two, Jill Zachary, assistant director of Parks & Recreation, told the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday.

Algae blooming and dying has caused the smell, a common problem because of the man-made lake’s shallow water, high nutrient levels and complete lack of current. The only fresh water comes from rain and runoff.

The “noxious sulfur odor” is a decades-old problem, Zachary said. The city has no long-term plan but is still looking for one. In the past, they’ve added potable water if the levels are low enough or, in this case, has a skiff add oxygen to the water.

She said solar-powered aerators and other ideas have been shelved because the shallow water, 2 to 4 feet, would make them difficult to operate.

