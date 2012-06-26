Bouillabaisse Festival Returning to Santa Ynez Valley

Brander Vineyard will host the Aug. 26 benefit event for Hospice of Santa Barbara

The Brander Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley will once again host its popular Bouillabaisse Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 to benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The Bouillabaisse Festival will celebrate its 13th year as an incomparable afternoon of sunshine, wine, music and fabulous bouillabaisse. Variations on the recipe take center stage at this friendly competition featuring some of the Central Coast’s finest chefs.

The initial restaurants to throw their chef hats into the ring of this unique culinary competition include 71 Palm, Birnam Wood, Blush, Ca’Dario, Pane e Vino, Rosa’s Ristorante, the Valley Club of Montecito and the Ballard Inn Restaurant.

Up to 15 restaurants are expected to participate.

Wineries that will be pouring/pairing at the Bouillabaisse Festival include Alma Rosa, Beckmen, Buttonwood, Casa Dumetz, Jaffurs, Longoria, Kaena and, of course, the Brander Vineyard, whose award-winning Sauvignon Blanc is the ideal pairing with bouillabaisse.

Last held in 2006, the revival of the Bouillabaisse Festival is generating great excitement throughout the foodie community. Judges for this year’s event include Philippe Sautot, acclaimed restaurateur; Arthur Von Wiesenberger, co-publisher of the Santa Barbara News-Press; Krista Harris, publisher of Edible Santa Barbara; and Leonard Schwartz, executive chef and manager of Lucky’s.

The Brander Vineyard is located at 2401 N. Refugio Road in Los Olivos. Tickets are $90 and are available online now by clicking here. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 people every month, including nearly 100 children, who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, including volunteer opportunities, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.