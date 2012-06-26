Garden Court Honors Michael Towbes, Canary Hotel with Commemorative Tiles

More than 50 individuals, including Garden Court staff, residents, endowment and invited guests gathered at Garden Court on De la Vina to honor Michael Towbes and the Canary Hotel for their continued support of seniors in need in the community with a commemorative tile unveiling.

Guests enjoyed a Santa Maria style barbecue, homemade desserts and lemonade prepared by longtime Garden Court Chef Francisco “Pancho” Ortega while dining outside in the Garden Court courtyard.

The Garden Court Endowment raises funds to help fill the gaps in critical needs for residents, such as crisis intervention for mental health, assistive devices for visually impaired residents, scholarships for dental care, on-site health and wellness programs and other important services that residents could not otherwise afford.

The Garden Court Endowment is also working to raise capital for a second Garden Court facility that will include a licensed assisted-living component. There is a critical need for affordable assisted-living care, as local frail, low-income seniors who need certain supportive medical services are all too often placed in skilled nursing because no other options exist.

Spottings included Janet Garufis, Sara Miller McCune, Harris Seed, Gene Sinser, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, Derek Westen and Craig Zimmerman.

Garden Court provides service-enhanced independent living for frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible. The community provides the freedom of independent living, while offering the peace of mind of community living and includes amenities such as dining and housekeeping services, and access to social services, among a variety of others.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Garden Court on De la Vina.