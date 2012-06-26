City of Goleta to Hold Workshop on Green Building Program

The City of Goleta will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday at which the City Council and Planning Commission will receive a report on the progress of developing a Green Building Program.

Staff and the city’s consultant from Global Green USA will present information on the steps taken to date to craft a program and provide a summary of the input received from the city’s advisory group, known as the Green Ribbon Committee.

“Based on the feedback we received at the March workshop, we’ve revised the approach to focus on voluntary aspects of the program for most projects,” said Pat Saley, acting planning and environmental services director. “We look forward to presenting the revised approach at this joint workshop and implementing the program as soon as possible for the benefit of the community.”

The agenda and staff report for the meeting will be available on the city’s website, and the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 19 and available for streaming through the city’s website.

For more information, contact public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.