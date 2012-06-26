Hannah-Beth Jackson Gains Support from Latino Community Leaders

Longtime community activist Henry “Hank” Lacayo and Supervisor John Zaragoza announced Tuesday that they have endorsed Hannah-Beth Jackson for State Senate in the 19th District.

They join more than 50 prominent individuals and elected officials endorsing Jackson, including Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett and Kathy Long.

“I’ve known Hannah-Beth for many years,” Lacayo said. “She has always been engaged with the issues concerning our community and knows what it takes to get things done in Sacramento. It comes as no surprise she received overwhelming support in the primary election, and I am pleased and honored to endorse her in this important race.”

Lacayo is currently serving his fifth term as the state president of the Congress of California Seniors, which represents more than 500,000 seniors statewide. He has held several dozen titles and has been highly decorated over the years. He was the former national director of the United Auto Workers and national president emeritus of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement.

Zaragoza, who currently serves as the chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, represents Ventura County’s Fifth District and includes Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

“Hannah-Beth is exactly the kind of leader we need in Sacramento,” he said. “She will fight for the issues that matter most to this district, including strengthening the local economy, fighting to protect our coast, ensuring that education is a top priority and working on behalf of our senior population. I’m proud to give her my support.”

“I’m honored to have the support of these two highly respected community leaders,” Jackson said. “They are dedicated, hardworking visionaries who put the needs of the community and its people first. I look forward to working with them to address the priorities of the 19th District and help get California back on track.”

Jackson took more than 41 percent of the vote in the June primary election in a three-person race. She is supported by the United Farm Workers, the California Nurses Association, the California League of Conservation Voters, Latino Democrats, the California Democratic Party and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties.

Jackson’s local support is broad, ranging from business and environmental leaders, unions and education leaders, including 22 school board members and superintendents and dozens of individual teachers. Click here for a list of her supporters.

— Rudy Ramirez represents the Hannah-Beth Jackson campaign.