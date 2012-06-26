Highway 101 Improvements Begin South of Santa Maria

Caltrans crews are working south of the Solomon Summit underpass to the Clark Avenue interchange

A project to widen the inside southbound shoulder, construct a rumble strip and improve drainage is under way on Highway 101 near Santa Maria from south of the Solomon Summit underpass to the Clark Avenue interchange.

Motorists will encounter lane closures in the southbound direction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be no lane closures scheduled during the morning and afternoon commute.

The Highway 101 Clark Avenue southbound on/off ramps may be closed intermittently during the project except for during the morning and afternoon commute.

Motorists can expect up to a 10-minute delay. The contractor for this $640,000 project is Granite Construction of Santa Maria. This project is expected to be completed in October.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.