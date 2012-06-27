Kathleen Kalp Joins Montecito Bank & Trust Wealth Management Division

She brings nearly 30 years of experience in investment management

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Kathleen Kalp, CFA, has joined the bank as vice president and senior portfolio manager, reporting to Peter Madlem, senior vice president and chief investment officer.

“It is notable that Kathy is joining our already strong portfolio management team,” Madlem said. “Her extensive experience in investment research, portfolio construction and private client asset management constitutes a remarkable addition to our Wealth Management department. Her expertise will truly enhance our efforts on behalf of individual, foundation, nonprofit and corporate clients.”

Kalp has nearly 30 years of experience in investment management and has been affiliated with research, mutual fund and banking firms in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Phoenix. She received her bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UCSB and her MBA from Loyola-Marymount University. She is a chartered financial analyst.

“We have one of the best Wealth Management teams available in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” President/CEO Janet Garufis said. “The addition of Kathy Kalp further expands our ability and experience. Her commitment to providing clients with a world class experience and her dedication to community involvement exemplify Montecito Bank & Trust’s values.”

Kalp serves as the board president of the Wildling Art Museum, and she has been on the boards of the Loyola-Marymount University MBA Alumni Association, Marymount of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, where she also chaired the Investment Committee.

She lives in Goleta with her partner, Jim Balsitis, and their dog, Camper. She enjoys hiking, travel, gardening and music.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.