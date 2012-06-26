San Marcos High School Hosting ‘First Thursday’ Food Trucks

If you love great food at a great price and need different options for different people, then San Marcos High School is the place to be this Thursday, June 28.
San Marcos is continuing to host a series of gourmet food truck festivals to run at dinner hours on the “Fourth Thursday” of the month from 5 to 8 p.m.
Different styles of food will be available from each truck: French fusion; Spanish/Polynesian Tiki & Taco; gourmet barbecue; pastry, cupcakes, bread pudding; coffee/espresso drinks; and more featuring O Street Truck, Tiki Tacos, The New Black, Sweet Arleens and Street Level Cafe SB.
Hours for the dinner time event are 5 to 8 p.m. on the Fourth Thursday of the month: June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23. The event will be held in the C-parking lot next to the tennis courts off Hollister Avenue. A portion of sales from the food truck events will be donated back to San Marcos High School and used for campus improvement projects.
— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.