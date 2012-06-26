Santa Barbara Zoo Euthanizes Elderly Giraffe

Zoo officials say longtime resident Sulima, a 21-year-old Baringo giraffe, had been in declining health

The Santa Barbara Zoo announced on Tuesday the death of one of its elderly Baringo giraffes.

Julia McHugh, director of public relations for the zoo, said 21-year-old Sulima had been in declining health and was euthanized Monday.

“Every animal at the zoo is special, particularly for the people who care for them every day,” Director Nancy McToldridge said. “We will forever share fond memories of our Baringo herd, and we’ll miss her.”

Sulima was born at San Diego Safari Park and had lived at the Santa Barbara Zoo for 20 years, according to McHugh.

Sulima was a companion to Gemina, the zoo’s beloved crooked-necked giraffe who died in 2008 also at age 21, McHugh said.

She said the zoo’s herd are now all Masai giraffes, named Michael, Audrey, Betty Lou and calf Daniel.

