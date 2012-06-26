Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Are U.S. Public Colleges Making the Grade?

How we confront our education challenges today will determine how we compete tomorrow

By Tom Donohue | June 26, 2012 | 5:44 p.m.

U.S. colleges and universities are the bright spot in the American education system. Our research institutions are among the best in the world, and international scholars and students flock to our shores for post-secondary education. The U.S. population ranks near the top globally for college-educated adults.

But according to Leaders and Laggards, a new U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis of public colleges and universities in all 50 states, our higher education system isn’t achieving its full potential. For too long, we’ve measured the strength of our public post-secondary schools by what we put into them — college acceptance rates and education spending. That, however, tells us nothing of the system’s productivity.

When you measure the number of students who graduate, and how they translate their degrees into jobs and wages, you get a clearer view of the challenges we face.

Tuition is rising three times faster than inflation. Meanwhile, graduation rates are falling. The study shows that, nationwide, barely 50 percent of students in four-year public colleges finish their degrees. In a tough economy, many Americans are questioning the market value of these degrees. Some are concluding that a college education isn’t worth the price of attendance.

But by 2018, two-thirds of U.S. jobs will require some post-secondary education. And as a result of the lagging productivity in higher education, labor economists project that the United States won’t have the educated workforce to keep up with demand.

This is an economic disaster waiting to happen — if we let it. The good news is we don’t have to.

While the study reveals some failings in our public higher education system, it also highlights states that are emerging as national leaders. Florida and Washington, for example, are graduating more competitive students in greater numbers. Other states that continue to struggle with student success are turning to innovative reforms — evidence that policymakers are eager to address the challenge.

No one state or set of reforms is necessarily going to be a model for success. Top-down reform edicts aren’t likely to work. Yet we do know that an emphasis on the right things — degree completion, real measures of quality, efficiency, transparency and innovation — can drive productivity. And productivity will translate into a stronger workforce, higher wages and more robust economic growth.

The global race for talent and thought leadership in a knowledge economy is heating up. How we confront our education challenges today will determine how we compete tomorrow.

Click here to read the full Leaders and Laggards report.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 