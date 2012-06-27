Ventura County Fair to Unveil Winners of Poster Contest

Please join the Ventura County Fair as we present the 2012 poster and introduce the young artists, all Ventura County residents, who have won the 2012 Ventura County Fair Poster Contest.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Rides, Ribbons & Rodeos,” and we are sure that you will agree that the 2012 poster conveys the theme beautifully.

This year’s poster was illustrated by 18-year-old Ventura resident Sam Coultas. The winning poster is a watercolor illustration of a bird’s-eye fair view, depicting Western rodeos, the traditional Ventura County Fair ribbons and the artist’s favorite carnival rides with the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands in the background.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. July 6 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, in the Administration Conference Room.

2012 Poster Contest Winners

» First Place: Sam Coultas, 18, of Ventura

» Second Place: Amanda Vassaur, 17, of Fillmore

» Third Place: Joel Mayorga, 13, of Ventura

For more information, call 805.648.3376 x110. Click here for information about the fair.

— James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair.