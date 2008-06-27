Detectives Discover Illegal Use of Slot Machines at Santa Maria VFW

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Division concluded a monthlong investigation into the illegal use of video slot machines.

With the assistance of special agents from the office of Alcohol Beverage Control, sheriff’s detectives investigated a report of slot machines being operated at the VFW Post in Santa Maria.

On June 19, special operations sheriff’s detectives and agents from Alcohol Beverage Control inspected the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at 200 E. Battles in Santa Maria. During the inspection, an illegal Las Vegas-style video slot machine operation was discovered. More than $5,000.00 was seized, including the illegal slot machines.

The business proprietor, 71-year-old Russel Dobels of Santa Maria, was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of illegal slot machines and released.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.