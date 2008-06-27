Highway 101 Construction Project Begins July 8

Construction will begin Tuesday, July 8, on the Highway 101 operational improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road.



“Construction crews will first install concrete k-rail and conduct other staging activities during the week of July 7,” Caltrans resident engineer Art Infante said. “The concrete barrier is an important first step as crews will do the majority of work behind the barrier so that two lanes in each direction will remain open throughout daytime hours. Some nighttime lane closures will occur to place the concrete barrier, but the freeway will remain open throughout.”

“We are very excited to see this project begin construction. It will relieve congestion in the Milpas bottleneck area and improve safety and local access across the freeway,” stated Jim Kemp, executive director of SBCAG.

“For the safety of motorists and construction workers, we urge everyone to slow down and use caution in the construction area. If residents or commuters would like to receive additional information in advance of upcoming closures, we encourage them to sign up for e=mail updates at www.sbroads.com.”



The Highway 101 operational improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road mark one of the largest projects undertaken by Caltrans in Santa Barbara County.



The project includes the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The $53 million construction and landscaping project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million in Measure D funds. It is estimated that the project will create 954 construction jobs.



Construction is anticipated to take four years. During construction, Highway 101 will have two lanes open in each direction during the day. The majority of construction will occur behind concrete barriers during daytime work hours; some nighttime lane closures will occur. Motorists should expect an estimated 10 minutes of added travel time.

Main project components include:

» Third southbound lane added between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road/Cabrillo Boulevard.

» Third northbound lane added between Salinas and Milpas streets.

» Bridge replacement on Highway 101 at Milpas Street.

» Replacement and widening of Sycamore Creek Bridge on Highway 101.

» Northbound merge lane added from Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp to the Salinas Street off-ramp.

» Cacique Street will be connected under Highway 101 between Milpas Street and Alisos Street.

» Roundabout added at Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road/Coast Village Road/Old Coast Highway for local circulation improvements.

» Improved pedestrian/bicycle access under Highway 101 and along Old Coast Highway.

Public outreach has been ongoing for the past two years to provide residents and businesses with project planning information ahead of construction.



Additional information is available by visiting www.sbroads.com or calling 888.SB.ROADS.