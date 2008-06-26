Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local Author Writes Ultimate Guide to ‘Santa Barbara Fun’

By Dana Fisher | June 26, 2008 | 9:44 a.m.

Feel youthful exuberance on an e-ticket sand dune ride in a Hummer. Volunteer time and work with wild animals. Horseback ride on the beach. Inspect Chumash cave paintings 20 minutes from downtown Santa Barbara. Watch leopard sharks swim by as you stand on solid ground 11 miles from downtown.

Santa Barbara Fun, for Ages 1 to 100, available now, is Santa Barbara’s homegrown, comprehensive, easy-to-use guidebook and allows the child at heart to access hidden wonders and fantastic adventures.

Leave the computer and television behind and create lifetime memories on the American Riviera with this handbook. It reveals unforgettable escapes, whether it’s for a week or an hour.

Using Santa Barbara Fun, even longtime locals discover off-the-beaten-path gems and overlooked opportunities in the outdoor classroom called Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara Fun shows how you can get out the door and on your way in five minutes or less, with details of rating, ages, directions, season, contact information, a hot tip, paragraphs explaining the destination and a photo illustrating each adventure. The author, local resident Dana Fisher, loves spontaneity and wants to make it as easy as possible for fun seekers to maximize their time off.

The main tourist destinations for many first-time visitors are covered in the first chapter, The Top Ten. Additional chapters, such as Secrets of the Santa Barbarians, Under Your Nose, Splurge!, Trail Mix, Get Outta Town, Come Ye to the Waters and Chow Fun help explorers zero in on the right activity. Additionally, the Festivals & Events chapter highlights celebrations year-round.

Having used a plethora of travel guides during his 46 months touring 44 countries, Fisher knows what outdoor enthusiasts want and has created a marvelous treasure trove of inspirational ideas that save readers’ time and money. There’s no need to fly or drive long distances, when right here, at the nearest faraway place, is world-class fun.

Upcoming book signings:

» 2 p.m. Saturday at Borders Goleta, 7000 Marketplace Drive

» 2 p.m. Sunday at Borders Santa Barbara, 900 State St.

Radio guest:

» 11 a.m. Tuesday on KZBY Radio 1290’s one-hour Commerce business radio show.

Dana Fisher is the author of Santa Barbara Fun, for Ages 1 to 100.

 

 

