Nava in Santa Barbara to Tout New Law Banning Lead Ammunition

He says the ban, which takes effect Tuesday, will help bring the condor back from the brink of extinction.

California Assemblyman Pedro Nava, chairman of the Joint Committee on Emergency Services and Homeland Security, was joined Friday by the California Department of Fish & Game, the Audubon Society and the Sierra Club at a news conference in Santa Barbara to announce the implementation of the Ridley-Tree Condor Preservation Act, which takes effective Tuesday and bans the use of lead ammunition for hunting within the California condor range.

“Today is a great day in the efforts to bring the California condor back from the brink of extinction,” Nava said. “On July 1, 2008, all hunters must utilize nonlead ammunition within the California condor range. Implementation of my legislation will create a brighter future for this magnificent bird which has flown over California for thousands of years.”

The Ridley-Tree Condor Preservation Act removes the No. 1 threat to the survival of the endangered California condor — lead ammunition — by having hunters switch to widely available, nonlead ammunition when hunting in condor country beginning Tuesday.

In 1987, the last remaining 22 wild California condors on Earth were captured and placed in protective custody. Over the years, the population has incrementally increased, bird by bird, until 1992, when condors were reintroduced to the wild — and their biggest threat: lead ammunition. The scientific evidence that lead from bullets left in carcasses has caused and continues to cause the deaths of California condors is incontrovertible.

This month, a California condor died from lead poisoning and six others were treated and returned to the wild. The condor once covered the continent, and the California condor flew over woolly mammoths and saber toothed tigers, until their No. 1 predator — man — brought them to the brink of extinction.

The condor is a scavenger and eats carcasses left by hunters where accidentally ingested fragments of lead ammunition are mistaken for bones with nutritious calcium. If not captured, tested and treated for lead poisoning, the California condor would have less than the 79 flying wild in California today.

John Mann represents California Assemblyman Pedro Nava.