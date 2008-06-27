Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

San Luis Obispo Synagogue the First in World to Receive LEED Certification

Congregation Beth David is also the first building in San Luis Obispo County to receive the rating.

By Jim Shivers | June 27, 2008 | 9:28 a.m.

Congregation Beth David of San Luis Obispo has been awarded LEED Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

It is the first synagogue in the world and the first building in San Luis Obispo County to receive LEED Certification.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is USGBC’s rating system for designing and constructing the world’s greenest, most energy-efficient and high-performing buildings.

“Congregation Beth David is to be congratulated for achieving LEED Certification,” said Rick Fedrizzi, president, CEO and founding chairman of the U.S. Green Building Council. “To be the first synagogue in the world to achieve this certification is a significant milestone for Congregation Beth David, the entire Central Coast of California and the worldwide Jewish community. This certification shows that Congregation Beth David cares about the environment and the well being of all who use the environmentally friendly building.”

Congregation Beth David was designed by the Sustainability Group of Santa Margarita and built by S.J. Deferville Construction. The design included the most efficient use of energy, lighting, water, choice of building materials, indoor environmental quality and innovation in design. LEED was established to encourage design and construction of buildings that protect and save precious resources while also making good economic sense.

Congregation Beth David was built on a pristine 92-acre site and makes use of natural ventilation, solar heating, straw bale construction and other innovative sustainable building features.

Congregation Beth David was founded in 1959 and is affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism. The groundbreaking for the environmentally state-of-the-art project was held in June 2005. The building was completed and dedicated in 2007.

There will be a special unveiling of the LEED Certification plaque at Congregation Beth David at 2 p.m. July 20 at 10180 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo. The event is open to the public.

Jim Shivers represents Congregation Beth David.

 

