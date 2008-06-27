Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Suspected Heroin Dealers

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives conducted numerous search warrants this week at the residences of suspected heroin dealers throughout the South Coast of Santa Barbara County.

On Monday, detectives arrested a Santa Barbara man suspected of dealing heroin in Santa Barbara County.

As a result of a two-month investigation, a search warrant was conducted at an apartment in the 800 block of Orange Avenue in Santa Barbara. During the search warrant, detectives seized about $700, more than a quarter-ounce (6.2 grams) of packaged heroin and other paraphernalia associated with the sales of narcotics.

Manuel Lira, 20, was arrested for possession of heroin for sales and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

On Thursday, detectives arrested a Carpinteria man suspected of dealing heroin in Santa Barbara County. As a result of a two-month investigation, search warrants were conducted at Carpinteria apartments in the 4900 block of Fifth Street and in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

During the search warrant in the 4900 block of Fifth Street, detectives seized about $2,5000, a quarter-pound (101.5 grams) of packaged heroi for sales, a digital scale and other paraphernalia associated with the sales of narcotics.

Louie Perez, 39, was arrested for possession of heroin for sales and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

During the second search warrant conducted in the 500 block of Linden Avenue, Sergio Avalos, 18, was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon, possession of syringes and possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. Raul Cruz, 35, was arrested for possession of forged government seal/documents and was booked into the county jail in lieu of no bail because of his immigration status.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.