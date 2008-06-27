Tickets Still Available for Saturday’s Santa Barbara Wine Festival

Tickets to the Santa Barbara Wine Festival, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, are available for purchase only at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Online sales are sold out and phone sales have closed, but tickets are available for purchase at the museum’s front admissions office. The office will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Proceeds benefit the museum’s educational exhibits and programs.

There is free parking for the festival, and thanks to the Santa Barbara Trolley, there will be complimentary shuttle service from the parking lots and the festival. Shuttle service begins at noon Saturday.

» Museum: 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara

» Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: 2107 Santa Barbara St. (at Los Olivos)

» Roosevelt Elementary School: 1990 Laguna St. (at Mission Street)

» First Church of Christ, Scientist: 120 E. Valerio St. (at Santa Barbara Street, just two blocks off of State Street towards the mountains)

Easter Moorman is the marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.