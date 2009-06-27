National Geographic Joins Forces with Maps101

Through a new alliance, Maps101, a division of Goleta-based Maps.com, will now offer National Geographic content, including maps and video footage.

Maps101 subscribers — K-12 schools throughout the United States — can now access the National Geographic Collection, which includes video footage, archival maps and exclusive activities. The alliance enriches Maps101’s online offerings of thousands of interactive features for social studies, including history, geography and earth sciences.

“At a time when school budgets are stretched thin, Maps101 is offering more content than ever before,” said Maps101 CEO John Serpa. “The National Geographic brand is synonymous with some of the world’s most inspiring maps and imagery and accurate content, and its maps and video footage are a great addition for our subscribers.”

Maps101 continues to develop new content in-house, including animated timelines, educational games and activities and Geography in the News. National Geographic short videos will cover a variety of issues, from wildlife to political situations and other topical events. Also available to Maps101 subscribers is a collection of historical maps from the National Geographic archives, including maps of the world, continents, countries, space and more.

“We have acquired content from National Geographic that not only complements our current offerings, but strengthens Maps101 in less geography-centric subjects such as earth sciences,” added Serpa. “We are delighted to offer teachers across the curriculum some of the highest-quality learning materials available.”

“Maps101 is a clear leader in bringing quality content to the classroom. We view this as an opportunity to further extend the reach of National Geographic maps content in schools,” said Charlie Regan, vice president and general manager, National Geographic Maps. “Our assets will significantly enhance the Maps101 experience.”

Teachers, librarians, students and parents can gain access to the new material using their school’s unique Maps101 login. As with all content on the site, where appropriate, content can be projected, downloaded or printed. Unlimited access is provided to teachers, pupils and parents from any Internet-connected computer. Click here for a free trial subscription.

