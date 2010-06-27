Jury To Begin Deliberations in Murder of Lorenzo Carachure

Defense, prosecution wrap up cases for and against four defendants in 2007 slaying of Westside teenager

Following a week of closing statements by the prosecution and defense, the Lorenzo Carachure murder trial will move into jury deliberations Monday morning. A verdict is possible as soon as next week.

Defendants Ruben Mize, Bryan Mendinilla, Raul Diaz and Ricardo Nava are each charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of street terrorism in the July 2007 stabbing death of Carachure, 16, in what Santa Barbara police say was a gang-related attack. If convicted, each man faces a sentence of life in prison.

On Tuesday, the prosecution delivered its final statement prior to final rebuttals from the defendants’ attorneys. Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren played recordings of Mize admitting to Chris Diaz — a former Eastside gang member who agreed to wear a wire in conversations with Mize as part of a deal with the prosecution — that he was responsible for the murder of Carachure as well as the January 2008 attempted murder of another teenager, Prospero Sotelo. Both attacks occurred on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

On the tapes, Mize is heard commenting about the murder, saying, “It was easy, fool. There was no way to fight back (in reference to Carachure’s unconscious state). When he was knocked out I was able to go in for the the kill shot.” Showing no remorse, Mize continued, “I didn’t feel nothing.”

Noting the definitions of aiding and abetting a perpetrator, Almgren emphasized that aiding and abetting includes encouraging and instigating. “That’s the thing about gangs,” Almgren said, “people will do things in groups they will never do alone.”

Almgren brought up the idea of how it is easier to get up and work out in the morning if one has already committed to doing it with a group of friends. He compared that analogy to the defendants’ meeting at Pennywise Market, 1121 E. Montecito St., where they allegedly decided to commit the crime. He explained that the individual is guilty whether he was a perpetrator or just aided in the crime.

He reminded the jury that as sworn jurors, they had agreed to not be swayed by the penalty or punishment and that this was not a death penalty case. He also emphasized to the jurors that their decision was not to be affected by the age of defendants at the time of the murder.

Almgren described the stabbings of Carachure, Noe Carachure and Rogelio Hernandez, and showed the jury very graphic photos of Carachure following the attack. To display a pattern of criminal gang activity, he also brought up multiple reports of cases in which a defendant pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, as well as three separate attempted murder convictions with gang enhancements, all involving Eastside gangs.

Finally, he brought up the defendants’ Myspace pages, which included boasts of their involvement with the Eastside gang, or at the least, proved they were active participants in the gang’s activities. In addition to their Myspace pages, their clothing and tattoos reflected their interaction and participation with the Eastside gang, which has two subsets, the Krazies and the Traviesos. Almgren mentioned the letters “K” and “T” on hats and tattoed on the heads of the defendants, as well as the words spelled out in tattoos on their bodies.

Following Almgren’s final statements, court broke for the day at 4:30 p.m. and resumed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, opening with a closing rebuttal from Mize’s attorney, Joseph Allen.

In his client’s defense, Allen brought up the statements made by Mize on Chris Diaz’s recording, stating that, “in listening to that statement, it’s important that you keep in mind how they refer to themselves as part of the gang. The word, ‘we,’ which Mize is choosing, refers to the Eastside gang rather than Mize himself. It doesn’t tell you anything Mize did or was planning to do.” Allen’s continued defense conveyed the idea that there was no intent to kill in this case or in others, and that if there was, the fatality rate of gang fights would be much higher than the 4 percent it is today.

Allen pointed out that Carachure’s cousin, Noe Carachure, who was wounded in the attack, provided a description of the killer that did not match Mize’s physical stature. Noe Carachure described the perpetrator as older, approximately 26-29 years old, weighing around 200 pounds with a fade haircut. Mize, who was 15 at the time of the incident, had a much slimmer physique.

Noe Carachure’s description, however, did fit that of Emillio Mora, an Eastside gang member who was also present the night of the murder, but avoided a life sentence in the attack by accepting a plea bargain, reducing his punishment to 40 years in prison.

Based on Noe Carachure’s testimony, Mora appeared to be a logical fit, as according to Noe Carachure and other witnesses, he left the scene riding in the right passenger seat of a truck, the same position as the suspected murderer.

After offering to the jury that his client be convicted of murder without pre-mediation or intent, Allen finished his rebuttal.

“Look at the facts, be careful with the facts, be careful about the little differences such as, ‘I did,’ ‘we did,’ ‘the gang did’ and ‘the Eastside did’,’” he said. “Weigh the evidence as dispassionately as you can and let there be justice.”

Preceeding the defense of Mize was the defense of Mendinilla, who is represented by James Crowder.

Crowder opened his final statement with hopes that the jury would not “paint all the defendants with the same brush” as they are all not a single person.

He began his defense noting there are no fingerprints, DNA or hair samples to tie any of the defendants with the case, and all the jury has to work with is testimony.

Crowder then brought up the idea that the prosecution has a disproportionate amount of evidence about gangs, and claimed the prosecution is using that as a replacement for a lack of facts, and using it to strike fear into the jury.

His overall defense of Mendinilla circulated around the idea that the witnesses the prosecution used were not credible, including Chris Diaz, as his background doesn’t display a trustworthy source. He added that there is no evidence to prove the murder was planned or a conspiracy, and, therefore, he suggested voluntary manslaughter would be the more appropriate charge.

The defense of Nava and Raul Diaz finished off the day, with their attorneys, Neil Levinson and Sam Eaton, respectively, providing their final statements.

Levinson began his closing argument with the notion that “it’s easy to dismiss (the defendants) and see them as not human. Our natural temptation is too look at the evidence that is only in line with them.” In an attempt to connect with the jury, he brought up the hypothetical situation that it was their children sitting behind the “Defendant” placard, surrounded by police officers. “One way to deal with that is to consider that it is your son or daughter,” he said. “What kind of jury would you want for them?”

Nava’s defense was centered primarily around his supposed distance from the Eastside gang and the inconsistencies and credibility of the witness’ testimonies.

“If you can’t determine what Nava did,” Levinson said, “you have to find him not guilty.”

Sounding a similar note to Crowder, Eaton opened his closing argument on behalf of Raul Diaz by stating that “the four defendants have four lawyers because they have four different positions in the situation. There is no definitive evidence of who the stabber was, but there is definitive evidence of who it wasn’t, and that is Raul Diaz.”

Most of Eaton’s argument was based on the claim that there was no intent to kill in this case and the jurors must reach an an unbiased verdict.

Raul Diaz is alleged to be the individual who knocked Carachure unconscious after hitting him in the head with a tire iron. Eaton is looking to prove otherwise, however, asserting that Raul Diaz was not a gang member at the time as he had no gang-related tattoos and donned no gang attire. He supposedly was sitting in the bed of the truck and was not informed of what was going to happen on San Pascual Street that fateful evening.

“Bad choices result in crimes,” Eaton concluded. “(Raul Diaz) can not be convicted of crimes he did not do.”

Eaton’s rebuttal concluded the day and the defense’s final statements. The trial resumed Thursday morning to hear the prosecution’s final statement.

Almgren took the floor again and shot back at the defense’s claims that there was no intent or premeditation in this case.

“What you heard over and over and over again yesterday was that there was no intent here,” Almgren said. “That is not credible.

“There was no pre-mediation?” he continued. “Mendinilla, Mize, Nava and Diaz all met at Pennywise and decided to go somewhere.

“Circumstantial evidence is just as good as direct evidence,” he said. “People just don’t end up on San Pascual Street with one person dead and two injured. So the defense is saying, there is no intent to get in the car, look at each other’s weapons and no where to go?

“Everyone is guilty of conspriracy theory!” he exclaimed.

Almgren again pointed to Mize’s recorded confession, stating that, contrary to the defense’s claims, the four informants from the Eastside gang are credible sources because they all chose to testify against former fellow gang members.

The defendants’ appearance in Eastside gang-themed photos was raised again and he argued that it was credible proof that the four are in a gang or active participants in one.

After summing up his arguments a final time, Almgren concluded, “For you (the jurors), the exciting part begins, the lawyers stop talking.”

Jury deliberations begin Monday and will continue throughout the week until a verdict is reached.

