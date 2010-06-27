Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: So You Wanna Be a Rock Star

Don't judge me: One man's midlife crisis is another man's Plan B

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | June 27, 2010 | 5:50 p.m.

She: Do those mysterious UPS packages that have been showing up on our doorstep all month mean you’ve finally moved on to Plan B?

Z: Plan who?

She: Plan B. You always used to say that if your writing career didn’t work out you wanted to be a rock star. I’m assuming that those microphone stands and speakers and mixers that have started showing up mean you’re working on Plan B.

Z: Plan what?

She: C’mon. Leather pants and a soundboard? How dense do you think I am?

Z: How did you know those were leather pants? They were supposed to come in a plain, brown wrapper.

She: Honey, I know you’re excited about all of your new toys.

Z: Whoo Ha! (While playing a vicious air guitar version of “Bubbly” by Colbie Caillat.)

She: But it’s not like the music industry is any easier to break into than Hollywood.

Z: And you know this because of your vast experience with humming along slightly off-key to the radio?

She: Hey, I used to work security at the Santa Barbara Bowl. I’ve done my time in the music industry.

Z: I forgot about that angry mob you confronted at the Jackson Browne concert.

She: You mock my hard-earned wisdom, but I’m telling you, this music thing will break your heart.

Z: I’m just playing around with some stuff.

She: Are you at all concerned that you don’t play any instruments and don’t have any discernable musical talent?

Z: It will just be all that much more spectacular when I start stealing away Taylor Swift’s audience.

She: This is who you’re going after? As long as you’re fantasizing, why not aspire to compete with U2, or Springsteen?

Z: Because that would be ridiculous. I’m quite sure I’ll be able to fill arenas, but stadiums? Please.

She: Good, level-headed thinking.

Z: You know that becoming a rock star has always been my backup plan. What about you?

She: I was going to get in early on Google stock, but it’s looking more and more like that boat has sailed.

Z: I remember long ago when we were young and in love, you tried to make me marry rich and then kill my wife so that we could run off together.

She: That was Plan C.

Z: Ahh, romance.

She: Unfortunately, most of my backup plans involve having money already. It seems that I’m most interested in doing things that cost money, and least interested in doing things that make money.

Z: That sounds about right.

She: If I could reverse those for just a year, I could probably afford to make all my Plan Bs come true.

Z: A girl’s got to dream.

She: I need a job where someone pays me to go travel the world, see great performances and eat great food, but not really expect anything from me beyond sincere gratitude.

Z: Perfect. You can be a roadie for my first European tour.

She: You’re missing the part where I don’t have to do anything beyond smile.

Z: OK. Fine. You can play the tambourine.

She: Plan D.

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your musical dreams — and career suggestions — with She and Z by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 