She Said, Z Said: So You Wanna Be a Rock Star

She: Do those mysterious UPS packages that have been showing up on our doorstep all month mean you’ve finally moved on to Plan B?
Z: Plan who?
She: Plan B. You always used to say that if your writing career didn’t work out you wanted to be a rock star. I’m assuming that those microphone stands and speakers and mixers that have started showing up mean you’re working on Plan B.
Z: Plan what?
She: C’mon. Leather pants and a soundboard? How dense do you think I am?
Z: How did you know those were leather pants? They were supposed to come in a plain, brown wrapper.
She: Honey, I know you’re excited about all of your new toys.
Z: Whoo Ha! (While playing a vicious air guitar version of “Bubbly” by Colbie Caillat.)
She: But it’s not like the music industry is any easier to break into than Hollywood.
Z: And you know this because of your vast experience with humming along slightly off-key to the radio?
She: Hey, I used to work security at the Santa Barbara Bowl. I’ve done my time in the music industry.
Z: I forgot about that angry mob you confronted at the Jackson Browne concert.
She: You mock my hard-earned wisdom, but I’m telling you, this music thing will break your heart.
Z: I’m just playing around with some stuff.
She: Are you at all concerned that you don’t play any instruments and don’t have any discernable musical talent?
Z: It will just be all that much more spectacular when I start stealing away Taylor Swift’s audience.
She: This is who you’re going after? As long as you’re fantasizing, why not aspire to compete with U2, or Springsteen?
Z: Because that would be ridiculous. I’m quite sure I’ll be able to fill arenas, but stadiums? Please.
She: Good, level-headed thinking.
Z: You know that becoming a rock star has always been my backup plan. What about you?
She: I was going to get in early on Google stock, but it’s looking more and more like that boat has sailed.
Z: I remember long ago when we were young and in love, you tried to make me marry rich and then kill my wife so that we could run off together.
She: That was Plan C.
Z: Ahh, romance.
She: Unfortunately, most of my backup plans involve having money already. It seems that I’m most interested in doing things that cost money, and least interested in doing things that make money.
Z: That sounds about right.
She: If I could reverse those for just a year, I could probably afford to make all my Plan Bs come true.
Z: A girl’s got to dream.
She: I need a job where someone pays me to go travel the world, see great performances and eat great food, but not really expect anything from me beyond sincere gratitude.
Z: Perfect. You can be a roadie for my first European tour.
She: You’re missing the part where I don’t have to do anything beyond smile.
Z: OK. Fine. You can play the tambourine.
She: Plan D.
Z: Yes, dear.
