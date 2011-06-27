Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Canary Hotel Adding ‘S’more Sparkle’ to the Fourth of July

Celebrate with a barbecue, fireworks and more from its star-spangled rooftop

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | June 27, 2011 | 3:57 p.m.

This Fourth of July, the Canary Hotel is celebrating with a good old-fashioned barbecue from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on its star-spangled rooftop, The Perch.

Enjoy a view of the fireworks from The Perch, where the Canary Hotel will be grilling all-American favorites, dancing the night away, and celebrating in red, white and blue. The city fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

The smell of burgers and hot dogs on the grill, homemade potato salad, gooey s’mores and beer will make it feel just like your own backyard barbecue — only with the best views in town. A vibrant crowd will be getting down to the tunes of DJ Sparx, and back by popular demand is trumpeter sensation Rico Delargo.

Tickets are $35, or $40 at the door. To purchase tickets, click here or call 877.548.3237.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 
