Carlos Hernandez of CenCal Health Recognized for Work with Medi-Cal Program

Carlos Hernandez, director of decision support at CenCal Health, received a special acknowledgment award for his “outstanding contribution to quality improvement in the Medi-Cal Managed Care Program through many years of strong advocacy and dedicated support for Medi-Cal Managed Care quality improvement activities.”

The award was presented May 26 by Toby Douglas, director of the California Department of Health Services.

This award is the result of more than a decade of collaboration with the department.

In 1998, Hernandez was one of 11 health plan representatives selected by the Department of Medi-Cal Managed Care statewide to form its Quality Improvement Workgroup. His contributions to the group helped shape the early design and evolution of the department’s Quality Improvement Program.

As a former NCQA certified HEDIS compliance auditor, he audited all types of health plans throughout the nation.

He earned a degree in economics from Stanford University.

— Krista Morley is the community relations and marketing manager for CenCal Health.