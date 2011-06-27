Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Carlos Hernandez of CenCal Health Recognized for Work with Medi-Cal Program

He helped shape California department's Quality Improvement Program

By Krista Morley for CenCal Health | June 27, 2011 | 2:14 p.m.

Carlos Hernandez
Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez, director of decision support at CenCal Health, received a special acknowledgment award for his “outstanding contribution to quality improvement in the Medi-Cal Managed Care Program through many years of strong advocacy and dedicated support for Medi-Cal Managed Care quality improvement activities.”

The award was presented May 26 by Toby Douglas, director of the California Department of Health Services.

This award is the result of more than a decade of collaboration with the department.

In 1998, Hernandez was one of 11 health plan representatives selected by the Department of Medi-Cal Managed Care statewide to form its Quality Improvement Workgroup. His contributions to the group helped shape the early design and evolution of the department’s Quality Improvement Program.

As a former NCQA certified HEDIS compliance auditor, he audited all types of health plans throughout the nation.

He earned a degree in economics from Stanford University.

— Krista Morley is the community relations and marketing manager for CenCal Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 