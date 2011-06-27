Center for Successful Aging Launching Free Senior Publication

'Successful Aging' will be produced bimonthly, with the first one available Friday

The Center for Successful Aging, a local nonprofit that has been in the community for 20 years, is launching a free senior newspaper.

Titled “Successful Aging” and edited by Frank Newton, the 12-page paper is envisioned to be offered on a bimonthly basis and will focus on news and activities for and about seniors.

Look for one starting Friday at public facilities, coffee houses, medical offices, churches, etc.

The Center for Successful Aging offers counseling and supportive services for seniors and their families at 1528 Chapala St. and at 10 residential facilities for seniors in the greater Santa Barbara area.

For more information, call 805.963.8080.

— Gary Linker is the clinical director for the Center for Successful Aging.