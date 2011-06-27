Online-Game Developer Techtonic Games Secures State Street Office Space

A new online game developer called Techtonic Games has found a space in Santa Barbara to inspire creativity and foster a team environment.

The firm has subleased the third-floor penthouse office at 3760 State St., which features a large open area with glass walls, dramatic views and a palatial wrap-around deck.

“The open office allows a collaborative working space for Techtonic Games, which is exactly what they wanted so that everyone can communicate and share ideas in developing their projects,” said Liam Murphy of Hayes Commercial Group, who represented the company in the transaction. “The inspiring surroundings and natural light are icing on the cake.”

Techtonic Games was founded by Peter Dahl, an entrepreneur who built a manufacturing business in the Bay Area called dB Control that was purchased by Heico Corp.

His new venture aims to create a niche in the online gaming industry and compete with the likes of Zynga.

Techtonic Games subleased the 2,308-square-foot space from ALG, represented by Christos Celmayster and Francois DeJohn, also of Hayes Commercial Group.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.