IT Provider Lanspeed of Santa Barbara Expanding Locally, Regionally

Renovations are under way at its Santa Barbara location, and growth plans will target Los Angeles County

Lanspeed, a Santa Barbara-based provider of professional information technology services and solutions, will be expanding its offices locally and regionally throughout the remainder of the year.

Renovations are under way at its North Hope Avenue location to double the space to make room for a recent hiring influx. An expansion farther south into Los Angeles County is also on the agenda.

Lanspeed currently offers IT services to companies from as far north as San Luis Obispo down to Westlake Village and Simi Valley. Its plans for physical expansion include plans to continue hiring staff members and engineers to support client needs.

As Microsoft’s only managed partner in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Lanspeed offers a level of expertise and professionalism that has allowed it to grow and expand rapidly in the past year.

“It has been a blessing to know that we can provide high quality service to a wide variety of clients and come to trust that we’ll make it through these tough economic times,” Lanspeed CEO Chris Chirgwin said. “We plan to take it all in stride and continue to keep our customers as the main motivation and focus for our future growth and expansion.”

— Emily Holehouse is an administrative assistant for Lanspeed.