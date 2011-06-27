Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Joe Conason: The Ruinous Rant of John McCain

His false accusation against illegal immigrants reflects poorly on him and on the future of his Republican Party

By Joe Conason | June 27, 2011 | 9:40 p.m.

The decline of the Grand Old Party into an angry mob is gaining momentum, with crackpot rage displacing common sense on every major issue from public finance to marriage rights.

An ominous signal of this transformation emanated recently from John McCain, who has been a sometime voice of rationality on such sensitive partisan matters as torture, climate change and immigration. Now he, too, has descended into demagoguery by falsely claiming that illegal immigrants are behind the spread of destructive wildfires in Arizona.

Insisting that there is “substantial evidence” to support his racially inflammatory accusation, the Arizona senator could produce none, and neither could his staff. Instead, there is, as The Washington Post noted, not even a shred of evidence that immigrants set those fires. Nobody knows yet why the borderlands blazed, but the U.S. Forest Service has blamed an “escaped campfire” — and indicated clearly that there is no reason to believe that illegal immigrants are to blame.

Stoking racial and ethnic hostility in the South and West is an old political tactic, yet what may be more harmful is the squandered opportunity symbolized by McCain’s ugly outburst. Not so many years ago, he had joined with the late Sen. Edward Kennedy in leading the nation toward a realistic compromise on immigration, coupling a path toward citizenship for undocumented workers and their families with strict border controls and visa enforcement.

During the years between his two presidential campaigns, McCain and his top aides even created a think tank, The Reform Institute, to advance sensible immigration policy, among other sane ideas. Supporters of the institute and its platform ranged from the usual Republican corporate donors to George Soros, an immigrant from Hungary who has long advocated humane treatment of immigrants and refugees, both here and abroad.

Momentum toward a workable solution on immigration was lost amid polarizing rhetoric and presidential ambitions well before the 2008 campaign, when McCain finally surrendered to the worst elements in his own party on many issues. But the chances for change have improved lately, with a rapid fall in illegal border crossing and a sharp improvement in border enforcement.

There is no such thing as perfect immigration control, but federal agencies report that the Mexican border is more secure now than it has been for many years, thanks to increased patrol resources provided by the Bush and Obama administrations, as well as economic conditions. Over the past six years, illegal crossings are down by about 50 percent.

Or at least the chances for change should have improved with better security, since most Americans still support enforcement-plus-citizenship, as polls have long indicated they do. Yet while President Barack Obama has continued to promote reform, there is nobody on the Republican side prepared to talk compromise, let alone negotiate a deal.

Now, the Republican politicians who once stood up for bipartisan progress, such as McCain, prefer pandering to the xenophobic and hateful factions who increasingly dominate their party base.

The divisions and dislocations caused by illegal immigration present a real problem in American society, but it is a problem with a solution that has been well known for years. The much greater problem is that we no longer have two political parties with a will toward finding and implementing such solutions. We have a party of responsible government that seeks to preserve American institutions — and we have a party of feckless fakers who do nothing but exploit resentment.

The latest McCain misadventure is a troubling reflection not just on him, but on the future of his party — and perhaps the fate of his country. He helped complete the intellectual ruin of the Republicans when he chose Sarah Palin as his running mate.

With their hostility to science, their appeals to bigotry and their economic quackery, exactly what makes the Republicans fit to govern a leading nation on a troubled, globalizing planet? That is the hidden question of the coming election.

Joe Conason writes for Creators Syndicate. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 