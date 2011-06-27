KCLU’s Jim Rondeau Named Best Radio Anchor

The Los Angeles Press Club honored KCLU’s Jim Rondeau as Best Radio Anchor at its 53rd Annual Southern California Journalism Awards Gala on Sunday.

Rondeau, program director and morning anchor for the National Public Radio station serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, beat out finalists from KABC, KCRW and KPCC.

Through the years, many organizations have honored Rondeau for his coverage of stories ranging from wildfires to same-sex marriage. Under his guidance, KCLU’s audience has increased substantially, and the station has become a leader in news and public affairs programming.

Before coming to KCLU, the Seattle native worked at stations in the Northwest, San Diego and Los Angeles and produced nationally syndicated programming for Premiere Radio Networks.

KCLU, a community service of California Lutheran University, provides NPR and local news programming to 70,000 listeners in Ventura County at 88.3 FM, in Santa Barbara County at 102.3 FM and 1340 AM, and online. The station moved into a new broadcast center on the CLU campus in May.

