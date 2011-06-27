Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Middle-School Girls Selected for Tech Trek Summer Program at UCSB

24 students from five schools will attend the weeklong science and math camp

By Martha Lannan for AAUW | June 27, 2011 | 6:21 p.m.

Twenty-four local junior high school girls will be attending Tech Trek, a science and math camp, this summer at UCSB, where they will live and attend classes for a week between July 24 and Aug. 6.

The young women, from five area public junior high and middle schools, were nominated by teachers and interviewed and selected by members of the local branch of the American Association of University Women.

Teens selected from Goleta Valley Junior High are Sara Khan, Elisian Ly, Lily McIntyre and Catherine Wang. Girls from Carpinteria Middle School include Ruby Campbell, Hannah Gonzalez, Alexandra James, Crystal Landeros and Noelia Romero. Lorna Trujllo and Monica Martinez will be attending from La Cumbre Junior High School, and La Colina students attending are Summer Bosse, Breanna Garcia, Madeleine Kriz, Megan McQueen, Alison Rader and Timma Some. Santa Barbara Junior High students selected are Kelly Adams, Abby Austin, Joyce Bantugan, Alejandra Diaz, Jennifer Sanchez, Maria Vargas and Marcela Valdez.

Founded by the California AAUW, Tech Trek was established with the goals of motivating young women to take math and science courses each year of high school and to attend college; inspiring them to major in subjects leading to careers in science, technology, engineering or math; and building self-confidence and leadership in attendees.

Since the program’s founding in 1998, more than 6,000 girls have taken part in the program. Recent participants are attending at least 110 different colleges, and 54 percent are majoring in one of the above areas. Eight college and university sites in California host Tech Trek camps in Davis, Fresno, Irvine, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Palo Alto and Whittier.

Chairwoman of the local Tech Trek committee is Beverly Kowalsky-Ching. Major sponsors include ATK Space, Citrix, Karl Storz Imaging, Montecito Bank & Trust, Nusil Technology, QAD, Raytheon and the Jim Dragoo Scholarship Foundation.

— Martha Lannan represents the American Association of University Women.

