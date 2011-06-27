Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Awards Assistance Grants to El Puente Graduates

Francisco Haro, Abraham Ruiz, Abraham Rodriguez and Chelsea Sandoval each receive $500 to put toward undergraduate education

By Betsy Munroe for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | June 27, 2011 | 3:20 p.m.

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, Rotarian Graham Guess awarded four outstanding El Puente Community School students $500 each to put toward undergraduate education.

The El Puente Graduate Assistance Grant began three years ago.

The recipients of this year’s grants were Francisco Haro, Abraham Ruiz, Abraham Rodriguez and Chelsea Sandoval.

Candidates wrote an essay on where they had come from, what they had learned from this experience and how this applied to their future plans.

Rotarians David Velarde and Graham Guess interviewed all candidates before making their selection. The four awards were presented at the June 10 commencement ceremony for the El Puente Community School Class of 2011, with 21 graduates.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has supported the El Puente for the past 10 years, awarding Student of the Month awards as well as maintenance at the school.

The special heroes behind the El Puente graduates are their parents, 21 committed school teachers, and Honorary Rotarian and school Principal Cecilia Molina, who stand behind the students to help them become “the best they can be.”

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 