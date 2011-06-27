Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Awards Assistance Grants to El Puente Graduates

Francisco Haro, Abraham Ruiz, Abraham Rodriguez and Chelsea Sandoval each receive $500 to put toward undergraduate education

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, Rotarian Graham Guess awarded four outstanding El Puente Community School students $500 each to put toward undergraduate education.

The El Puente Graduate Assistance Grant began three years ago.

The recipients of this year’s grants were Francisco Haro, Abraham Ruiz, Abraham Rodriguez and Chelsea Sandoval.

Candidates wrote an essay on where they had come from, what they had learned from this experience and how this applied to their future plans.

Rotarians David Velarde and Graham Guess interviewed all candidates before making their selection. The four awards were presented at the June 10 commencement ceremony for the El Puente Community School Class of 2011, with 21 graduates.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has supported the El Puente for the past 10 years, awarding Student of the Month awards as well as maintenance at the school.

The special heroes behind the El Puente graduates are their parents, 21 committed school teachers, and Honorary Rotarian and school Principal Cecilia Molina, who stand behind the students to help them become “the best they can be.”

