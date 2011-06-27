Santa Barbara Library System Seeks Volunteer Literacy Tutors

Training is provided to help adults develop necessary language and math skills

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s volunteer Adult Literacy Program seeks creative, patient tutors who want to help adults develop the language and math skills they need for jobs and life.

All new volunteers take a nine-hour training course before being matched with an adult learner for one-to-one tutoring.

A daytime training course will begin from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 and continue Thursday and Friday, July 8-9 in the Townley Room of Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteer tutors work once or twice a week to help learners reach personal goals, such as getting or doing a better job, getting a GED, becoming a citizen or helping children with homework. As a tutor, you truly can make a difference in the life of an individual and the community.

The Library System provides training, support, space and materials for volunteers.

Interested? Contact the Adult Literacy Office for more information about volunteering or to register for the training class. Call 805.564.5619, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library.